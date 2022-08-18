Netflix’s advertisement-supported strategy may block downloads of films and other shows – Here’s how

In a significant decision, Netflix Inc has planned to not let the users of its latest advertisement-supported tier to download movies and shows on devices for offline viewing, as per the code that was found in the company’s iPhone app.

The latest step by Netflix, suggests that the US-based company is trying to differentiate the company’s latest service from its current offerings. According to reports, the company is looking to introduce advertisement-supported levels by the first few months of 2022. Netflix has, however, hinted that the new service is already reflected in the code that is hidden in the company’s iPhone app.

“Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads,” a text message reads in the app. Steve Moser, the developer who had discovered the text, shared the same with Bloomberg News. The code has also suggested advertisements will continue and users won’t be able to skip from the same. Notably, skipping advertisements is a common move among viewers. Viewers won’t be able to find the playback controls during advertisement breaks.

With the launching of the service a few months away, the company’s plan does not seem to be final, which may be changed too.

Indications show that the company is looking to limit the frills on advertisement-based service. Currently, users can download content from Netflix even in places with lack of internet access, for example, trains or planes. The absence of this option may help the company connect users with its higher-end tiers, after it attracts them to the version supporting the advertisements.

It is important to note that while the company has been losing customers, it faces competition from competitors like Amazon.com Inc, Walt Disney Co, Discovery Inc.’s HBO Max, among others. In 2021, the company will lose around 1.3 million customers in the US and Canada, believed to be the country’s biggest region. A number of rival services are already relying on advertisement-supported tiers to attract more customers.