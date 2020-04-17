Netflix web series ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ trailer out! Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez keep fans intrigued

Love to watch thrillers on Netflix? Well, here’s something to lift your spirits up! Netflix has put out the trailer for Mrs Serial Killer starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez and Mohit Raina in the lead roles. The web series directed by Shirish Kunder is set to get released on Netflix on May 1. From the trailer, the series appears to be a crime thriller along with a small portion of courtroom scenes. The character played by Bajpayee is accused of killing six girls and arrested by the police. The role of the cop is played by Raina who zeroes in on Bajpayee and puts him behind bars. Fernandez is playing the wife of Bajpayee who is trying to secure the release of her husband. However, apart from the information about the roles played by the actors, the trailer also gives out enough clues about the trajectory of the show.

An attempt to kill another girl by the character of Fernandez to set her husband free is also hinted at in the trailer. However, the producers of the series are smart enough to have preserved the meaty parts of the script for the premier on May 1. The character played by Bajpayee barely speaks in the trailer relying more on the expressions to convey his emotions. The silence on the part of Bajpayee makes the trailer more intriguing.

At the very onset of the trailer, a scene where Fernandez gets up in a supernatural rage to potentially kill a girl, leaves another strand, perhaps of a mental disorder, looming in the minds of the viewers. A more zoomed in look at the trailer leaves another mysterious clue in the plot. The cop played by Raina shows his marriage photograph to Fernandez and the bride in the photograph looks like Fernandez. With all these loose and conflicting ends, it is clear that the mysteries will only be unraveled on May 1.