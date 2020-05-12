Netflix web series ‘13 reasons why’ final season to premiere next month; star cast bids adieu in video

The third season of the web series was premiered on August 23, 2019. (Image: Screengrab, Netflix website)

Netflix viewers, pay attention! The much popular web series ‘13 reasons why’ on Netflix is set to end. The final season of the series is set to go on air from June 5 and the star cast of the series has been shown as very emotional over it by a tweet from the official account of the series. The video shows all the cast of the web series had come together for a table read before the scheduled shooting of the final season. The moment was very emotional as evident in the video shared on Twitter. The actors had a lot o share between each other including tears and hugs and a final goodbye.

The popular web series on Netflix is based on a novel written by Jay Asher titled “Thirteen Reasons Why” and this had been released in 2007. The story revolves around a senior class of Liberty High School when they are preparing for their graduation. The series had started on a note of classmates dealing with the death of Hannah Baker, who was their peer. The subsequent shows kept on unraveling the mystery surrounding her death with the discovery of a box of cassette tapes she had left behind her where she had documented her life leading up to the death. The series has also shown the darker side of issues that pertain to students and how they deal with it and their repercussions.

The third season of the web series was premiered on August 23, 2019. It had shown the death of Bryce Walker who was a sexual predator. His death had left every student as a suspect. The final season of the series will likely show Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Timothy Granaderos.

The web series has been directed by Brian Yorkey and Selena Gomez has been its producer. The series has gathered recognition from all quarter and has been garnering considerable praise and criticism throughout all seasons.