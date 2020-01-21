Netflix wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘The Crown’

In fact, the ex-royals have not been shying away from the entertainment industry at all.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer Royal Highnesses, but they are most welcome to act as royals on TV! According to various news reports in the UK, Netflix honchos have expressed interest in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The platform’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos has been quoted by the Daily Mail as saying, “Who wouldn’t be interested?”. With Harry and Meghan opting to step out of their royal titles and expressing their interest to work, it would only be logical for the entertainment industry to rope in the royals. World over, there is considerable curiosity and interest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to most news reports, ‘The Crown’ would be the perfect TV series for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to strike a deal with. Given that ‘The Crown’ is a historical drama about Queen Elizabeth II and its three seasons have been back-t0-back successes, there is renewed global interest in seeing the completion of this six season drama series. The fourth season is currently under production, as per news reports.

At the SAG Awards 2020, social media was abuzz with Helene Bohnam Carter commenting on Harry and Meghan Markle.

#TheCrown star Helena Bonham-Carter weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal drama. Full #SAGawards interview here: https://t.co/Z7toFkyf4i pic.twitter.com/7inx6IW3Pq — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 20, 2020

#TheCrown covers some major historical moments in the third season. pic.twitter.com/mxTmVCOTRD — Good Housekeeping UK (@GHmagazine) January 16, 2020

In fact, the ex-royals have not been shying away from the entertainment industry at all. They are already said to be in talks with Hollywood. Further, new footage from ‘The Lion King’s London premiere show Meghan Markle ‘joking’ that she is attending it to pitch for work to its director!

Earlier reports had indicated that Prince Harry was in talks with Disney CEO Bob Iger regarding voiceover assignments for Meghan Markle. If the royal couple decide to go ahead with TV projects and Netflix, they may be following in the footsteps of former US President Barack and Michelle Obama, who had agreed to a production deal to make film and TV projects with Netflix.