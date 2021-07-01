Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs SonyLIV vs ZEE5: Toofan to Haseen Dillruba – Complete OTT guide for July

Toofan: The film will hit the screens on 16 July 2021 (Image source: Instagram/ Farhan Akhtar)

Six months from today, and we will enter 2022. Where did the year 2020-2021 go at all? While work from home during the lockdown has undoubtedly kept us busy, OTT platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime, SonyLIV) also did their bit to keep us entertained throughout the lockdown. The beginning of 2021 saw many intriguing movies/ series titles and now OTT platforms are all set to cheer up our mood in the second half of the year as well with varieties of genres to choose from. From Haseen Dillruba to Toofan, here is the list of every movie and web series that you can stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, and BookMyShow.

Haseen Dillruba (Netflix)

Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, the movie has a love triangle at its heart. Actor Taapsee Pannu, Harshvardhan Rane, and Vikrant Massey starrer, the movie deals with the themes of love, lust, deceit, and murder. Rani (played by Taapsee) is the prime suspect in her husband’s (Vikrant Massey) murder. During the investigation, her extramarital affair with her neighbor (Rane) is revealed which further complicates the matter. The trailer of the movie opens with the Taapsee Pannu is seen wearing a gorgeous saree. She is a huge fan of ‘Dinesh Pandit’, who is a Hindi fiction writer. She gets married to Rishu (Massey), who falls in love with the actor at first glance. Rishu tries hard to keep his newlywed bride happy even to the extent of tattooing her name on his wrist. Rest of the story you can watch on Netflix as the movie releases on July 2, 2021.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Netflix)

Nick Apostolides, Stephanie Panisello, Ray Chase starrer, the movie follows the lives of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield, two years after the Resident Evil 4 game (first released in 2005). The anime series showcases two heroes fight against zombies in different corners of the world. Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, the series will start streaming on Netflix from July 8.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 (Netflix)

Awaited by many, season 2 of Never Have I Ever will be streaming on July 15 on Netflix. Created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, the series follows the life of an Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). The actor took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans on June 10. She wrote, “ITS HAPPENING!! JULY 15TH!! AAAAA!!! LET THE COUNT DOWNS BEGIN”. In the first season, we saw Devi struggling with the sudden death of her father and the pressure of attending a new high school along with her two best friends. In season 2, we are likely to see her dealing with the ups and lows of teenage life along with a new romantic relationship and how her relationship goes with her mother ( role played by Poorna Jagannathan).

Feels Like Ishq (Netflix)

The anthology drama has six stories directed by different filmmakers such as Ruchir Arun, Anand Tiwari, Tahira Kahyap khurrana, Danish Aslam, Sachin Kundalkar and Jaydeep Sarkar. The six short films showcase how people unexpectedly fall in love in the most unexpected manner. Actors in the lead role include Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Mihir Ahuja, Kajol Chug, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Saba Azad , Zayn Khan, Tanya Maniktala, Neeraj Madhav and Skand Thakur. You can watch Feels Like Ishq on July 23.

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Adapted from Jojo Moyes’ best-selling romantic novel. “The Last Letter From Your Lover” stars Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, and Nabhaan Rizwan in the lead role. Directed by Augustine Frizzell, the story unravels the love affair between a 1960s couple by an ambitious present-day journalist, Felicity Jones, after she finds a treasure trove of love letters. You can watch the movie on Netflix streaming on July 23.

Collar Bomb (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the movie revolves around a police officer (Jimmy Sheirgill) who follows the commands of a suicide bomber who threatens to blow up a school. The thriller movie also stars Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav in the prominent roles. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, you can watch the movie on July 9.

Chutzpah (SonyLIV)

There’s a life that you have, but for the one which you want, all you need is Chutzpah, says the official description of the movie. The SonyLIV original is based on the life of five individuals who connect via the internet. Directed by Simarpreet Singh and created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the Dinesh Vijan production showcases the power of social media. It highlights the digital influence of today’s youth. The TV series casts actors Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Tanya Maniktala, Garima Agarwal in the lead roles. You can watch the series on SonyLIV streaming in July.

Toofaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan showcases the journey of Ajju Bhai (Farhan Akhtar), who goes from being a street fighter in Dongri Mumbai t a national level boxing champion. Actor Mrunal Thakur is playing a lead role opposite Farhan Akhtar as his love interest, who pushed him to pursue his talent and put it to good use. In the movie, Paresh Rawal trains the actor in this sport. Ajju’s world comes crashing down as he gets involved in a scandal and gets banned from boxing for five years. The movie will be about Ajju’s super successful comeback. The film will hit the screens on 16 July 2021 and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Radioactive (BookMyShow Stream)

Streaming on July 2, Radioactive is based on the life of a legendary scientist Marie Curie living in 19th century Paris. The movie showcases her journey as she joins forces with fellow scientists and future husband Pierre Curie to discover radioactivity and two other new elements (Radium and Polonium). After the death of her husband, Marie’s challenge is to save thousands of lives which is only possible with the help of her discoveries. But if her discoveries are used in warfare, it could also destroy the lives of many if not some.