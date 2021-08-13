Netflix, UNESCO join hands to celebrate India’s diverse cultural heritage

The short videos, featuring Bheem, will be released on UNESCO New Delhi's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Netflix and UNESCO have come together to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage through the streaming platform’s popular animated series “Mighty Little Bheem”.

Produced by Green Gold Animation, the animated series premiered on the streaming platform in 2019. It centres on the the adventures of the young boy Bheem.

Netflix and UNESCO will come up with a series of short videos themed ‘One Country, Incredible Diversity’ that will focus on India’s cultural journey, including monuments, living heritage, performing arts, social practices, rituals and festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali and Holi.

The first video in the series was released on Friday, ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said they were elated to collaborate with UNESCO.

We are excited to partner with UNESCO to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage through our beloved preschool animated series, ‘Mighty Little Bheem’. At Netflix, we want to make stories that are compelling, meaningful, memorable and resonate around the world for authentic representation of their respective cultures,? she said in a statement.

Eric Falt, Director and UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, added, “We are pleased to partner with Netflix to take you through a journey of India’s rich cultural diversity.”