Netflix to premiere over 40 India originals this year

Netflix on Wednesday unveiled a slate of over 40 India originals that will premiere on the service this year. The bouquet of originals that includes a mix of movies, series across genres and documentaries underlines the over-the-top (OTT) firm’s attempt to deepen its reach in the country. Monika Shergill, vice-president, content at Netflix India claims that the 2021 content slate is nearly three times that curated by the platform in previous years. Shergill says the company’s licensed pipeline is equally robust and “put together, it is a very big and entertaining slate.”

“We are telling stories for the masses. We have completed five years this year and it is a journey of adding more stories to our slate and broadening the stories..reaching out to more and more audiences,” Shergill told FE in an interview.

Netflix that competes with global players Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and a clutch of home-grown services like Zee5 and AltBalaji in India has been devising ways to get more subscribers on to the platform; whether it is by building on its local library of content or introducing a cheap mobile-only plan. To capitalise on the pandemic-led boost in consumption of video content, the firm also held a two-day free streaming fest to enable viewers to sample the platform’s content. Shergill says: “The stream fest was an initiative to give the experience to a maximum set of new audiences and potential viewers.”

A lot more people joined the service last year and experimented with varied content, says Shergill.

“Of course, Indians watch and gravitate to Indian content first. That is where local content has the maximum resonance for our audience but also there was a lot of experimentation with Spanish content, Korean content and even Japanese anime. A lot of our titles coming from Hollywood were seen in Hindi also. There is something for everyone to watch and to be able to programme that more and more, that has been our focus,” Shergill said.

India is projected to overtake South Korea, Germany and Australia to become the sixth-largest OTT market by 2024, a recent PwC report said. Indian OTT content investments are estimated to have already reached $700 million in 2020. With budgets for originals and local acquisitions trending upwards, OTT content costs are projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% between 2020-25 to reach $1.6 billion, analysts at Media Partners Asia said.

Netflix has lined up releases of the second season of a bunch of its popular web series including Delhi Crime, Jamtara and Masaba Masaba for viewers in the current year. Besides, over 10 movies including Kartik Aryan’s Dhamaka, Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba, a host of documentaries and comedy specials featuring Kapil Sharma will be available for streaming.