Netflix innovation: OTT Platform starts listing top 10 trending shows and movies in India

Netflix innovation: Netflix created a rage among the Indian audience when it announced its entry into the market. For people who could not catch their favourite shows on television due to time constraints, the OTT platform was like a blessing. Despite the availability of other online streaming platforms like YouTube, Netflix created a space for itself among the audience, quickly climbing the ladder and becoming a customer’s favourite. Innovation and anticipation of future trends helped it grow leaps and bounds and clearly, Netflix Inc has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

To ensure that the users do not leave out on any trending shows and movies, Netflix has now started giving out a list of Top 10 trending shows and movies in India. The move is also reportedly an attempt to finally make the viewership date public, after years of keeping it to itself. The list will be uploaded daily.

A user can see this list by scrolling down, where they will be shown a separate category titled, “Top 10 in India Today”. Apart from the list there, all the movies and shows featuring in the list will have a badge on the thumbnail at the top right corner, so that even if the user is browsing through a separate category, he will get to know that the title is trending in India.

Top 10 features in India Today

According to Netflix, the top 10 features which are trending in India on the platform today are:

The Body Panipat Taj Mahal 1989 Narcos: Mexico I Am Not Okay With This Friends Locke and Key Sex Education The Last Thing He Wanted Money Heist

Netflix entered the Indian market in 2016 and started commissioning content on the platform in April 2017. Since then, it has given a tough fight to all of its domestic and international competitors. Netflix is also especially preferred by the audience because of its original content and ability to rope in better and much more titles than its competitors.