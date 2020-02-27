Netflix innovation: OTT Platform starts listing top 10 trending shows and movies in India

By: |
Published: February 27, 2020 4:48:05 PM

Netflix entered the Indian market in 2016 and started commissioning content on the platform in April 2017.

Netflix India, Netflix India innovation, Netflix trending shows in India, netflix top 10 movies in india, netflix india app, netflix movies, netflix series, netflix website, netflix innovation 2020, netflix innovation culture, netflix innovation architecture, netflix computing innovation, netflix innovation history, netflix innovation management, netflix strategyNetflix created a rage among the Indian audience when it announced its entry into the market.

Netflix innovation: Netflix created a rage among the Indian audience when it announced its entry into the market. For people who could not catch their favourite shows on television due to time constraints, the OTT platform was like a blessing. Despite the availability of other online streaming platforms like YouTube, Netflix created a space for itself among the audience, quickly climbing the ladder and becoming a customer’s favourite. Innovation and anticipation of future trends helped it grow leaps and bounds and clearly, Netflix Inc has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

To ensure that the users do not leave out on any trending shows and movies, Netflix has now started giving out a list of Top 10 trending shows and movies in India. The move is also reportedly an attempt to finally make the viewership date public, after years of keeping it to itself. The list will be uploaded daily.

Related News

A user can see this list by scrolling down, where they will be shown a separate category titled, “Top 10 in India Today”. Apart from the list there, all the movies and shows featuring in the list will have a badge on the thumbnail at the top right corner, so that even if the user is browsing through a separate category, he will get to know that the title is trending in India.

Top 10 features in India Today

According to Netflix, the top 10 features which are trending in India on the platform today are:

  1. The Body
  2. Panipat
  3. Taj Mahal 1989
  4. Narcos: Mexico
  5. I Am Not Okay With This
  6. Friends
  7. Locke and Key
  8. Sex Education
  9. The Last Thing He Wanted
  10. Money Heist

Netflix entered the Indian market in 2016 and started commissioning content on the platform in April 2017. Since then, it has given a tough fight to all of its domestic and international competitors. Netflix is also especially preferred by the audience because of its original content and ability to rope in better and much more titles than its competitors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Netflix innovation OTT Platform starts listing top 10 trending shows and movies in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: ‘Mangal’ not so ‘Shubh’ for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer at ticket window
2Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box office: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer’s collections dip after weekend bonanza
3Ajay Devgn to now feature in movie on ‘Chanakya’, Neeraj Pandey-directed film to go on floors in October