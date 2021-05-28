Netflix releases Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal helmed Ray teaser, check details

The most exciting and meatiest part of the anthology is the second and third short story revealed in the teaser which will be helmed by Kay Kay Menon and Manoj Bajpayee. (Credit: Netflix Teaser/YouTube)

Netflix released its upcoming anthology Ray’s short teaser today, thrilling fans of late film maker Satyajit Ray whose stories have been adapted in the film. The anthology which will consist four separate stories has one of the most versatile actors in the cast including names like Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal among others. Since the actual release of the four part film is slated to happen on June 25, the teaser did not reveal too many details.

However for avid cinema watchers, the 51 second long teaser has given them enough hints about their favourite stars. The teaser also revealed the protagonist of all four short stories in the film. The four short films will explore the theme of love, lust, truth and betrayal by delving deep into the stories written by Ray.

The anthology which has a magnetically appealing cast of seasoned actors like Bajpayee and Menon will be directed by a set of three directors namely- Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala. First to be revealed in the teaser is the short film titled ‘Forget Me Not’ helmed by Mirzapur fame actor Ali Fazal, the last short story revealed in the teaser will have Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in the lead role titled ‘Spotlight’.

The most exciting and meatiest part of the anthology is the second and third short story revealed in the teaser which will be helmed by Kay Kay Menon and Manoj Bajpayee. While Menon will play the central role in ‘Bahrupiya’, Bajpayee will be seen entertaining the audience in the short film titled ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’.

The lead actors will be ably supported by a range of fine actors in the anthology including Gajraj Rao, Anindita Bose, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others. The year 2021 is being celebrated as iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s centenary year whose films, short films and writings continue to inspire the current crop of exceptional filmmakers and writers world around.

