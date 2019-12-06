Netflix: Karan Johar reveals Ghost Stories teaser; Watch Jahnvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala getting spooked

Sobhita Dhulipala makes a brief appearance with actress Jahnvi Kapoor making her web series debut in Ghost Stories.

Netflix India is back with another anthology based in India. The ghost based series combines the creative minds of Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. The teaser was revealed on Twitter on Friday by Karan Johar, who captioned the teaser with the line, Who’s afraid of a little terror? You will be. He further wrote that fear will soon have a new home…this is a tease of that new home ….coming soon! It is reminiscent of the question in front of popular horror book and television series, Goosebumps which warned – reader, beware, you’re in for a scare. Even the blood dripping title of the series looks the same.

The short clip begins with a girl alone in a deserted place with a spooky-looking tree visible in the background of the frame. Then a montage of clips from different stories can be seen. Sobhita Dhulipala makes a brief appearance with actress Jahnvi Kapoor making her web series debut in Ghost Stories. Ghost stories will also star Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Verma in significant roles. The horror-themed series is set to go live on January 1st, 2020.

The directors had announced the project earlier with a video. Anurag Kashyap had said that last year they did lust stories and had a lot of fun together. Karan Johar agreed and added that this time around they decided to go one step further. Things had changed for all of them. Zoya Akhtar said they had ventured into space like never before and she had liked making the film.

Each director gave a one-line hint to their respective story’s plot. Karan Johar said he won’t be able to look at a big fat wedding in the same way as before. Zoya Akhtar said that she now finds herself afraid of innocent nursery rhymes. Anurag Kashyap hinted that bird songs didn’t sound sweet anymore and Dibakar Banerjee said that he had a strange fascination and craving for some specific food.

Their previous venture with Netflix India, Lust Stories was nominated for the Best Limited Series at the International Emmy Award, 2019.