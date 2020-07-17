Netflix India announces 17 originals – A Suitable Boy, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ludo in list

Netflix has been building on its India library — currently comprising over 10 regional languages.

Netflix India on Thursday unveiled a slate of 17 originals, including a bouquet of direct-to-digital releases, set to premiere on the streaming platform in the coming months.

The announcement is one among a series of such statements made by over-the-top (OTT) players in the recent past.

Besides Gunjan Saxena:The Kargil Girl, which Netflix announced will start streaming on it from August 12, it will also directly launch Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ludo, Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz, Raat Akeli Hai featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny on its platform. Besides, award-winning film Bombay Rose, five original movies and two original series (that will add up to three new upcoming ones) – including A Suitable Boy – will be available for Netflix viewers to binge-watch on.

Netflix has been building on its India library — currently comprising over 10 regional languages. An episode each of its flagship property, Sacred Games, may have run into crores, analysts estimate. The firm that has 183 million paid members across markets posted a net profit of Rs 5.1 crore in FY19 in India, while revenues soared by over 700% to more than Rs 450 crore.

These days, several film producers are more than willing to go for direct-to-digital releases. As Covid cases continue to rise unabated, many of them believe OTT releases will be the norm for sometime.