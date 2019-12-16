Netflix film: Priyanka Chopra wraps up filming for ‘The White Tiger’

Priyanka is also serving as executive producer. (Instagram: Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra has wrapped shooting for her latest, “The White Tiger” opposite Rajkummar Rao. The Netflix film, being directed by Ramin Bahrani of “Fahrenheit 451” and “99 Homes” fame, is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. Priyanka took to Instagram to share the news, saying it was a real pleasure to work on the project.

“Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. “Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world,” Priyanka wrote alongside her own photo.

The 37-year-old actor also hailed her co-stars Rao and Adarsh Gourav, who is making his acting debut with the movie. “Thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!!” Priyanka said.

Netflix is producing the project in association with Mukul Deora. Priyanka is also serving as executive producer. Adiga’s book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.