Netflix faces loss of subscribers; Here’s how is it planning to go cheaper to lure customers

As entertainment is moving to mini-screens, the competition among the providers is thickening, especially since the pandemic hit the world. More and more small-scale, vernacular entertainment platforms are coming up with cost-effective plans eating by the subscriber base of major streaming giants. Netflix for the first time in over a decade lost as many as 200,000 subscribers globally and might lose more than 2 million subscriptions in the last quarter, says the company’s report to shareholders. In the advent of such a loss, the streaming giant is planning to come up with ad-supported plans that make the platform further cheaper attracting more subscribers and at the same time adding to its revenues from advertisements.



The company blames inflation, password sharing, competition from other streaming launches, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the recent loss of subscribers.



The platform that so far was advertisement free is planning its ad-supported streaming strategy over the next two years or two, the company’s co-chief executive Reed Hastings said on the earnings call, the Variety reported. The plan is to offer even lower subscription plans with advertising as a consumer choice. Such plans already exist on platforms like Hotstar + Disney Plus, Sony LIV in India.



Hasting is hopeful that the plans will work but did not yet share what Netflix’s ad-supported plans might cost.



Introducing ad-supported streaming plans for the users could give Netflix a new pathway to growth. Earlier Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann hinted at ad-supported plans at the Morgan Stanley Investment Conference but maintained that nothing has been finalised yet.



In December Netflix introduced the most affordable Rs 199 plan for Indian subscribers and said is ‘seeing nice growth here’.