Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominees, none for networks

Netflix more than doubled its number of nominations for January’s 77th Golden Globe Awards, outstripping all of Hollywood’s major studios in a list which featured no nominees from the four main U.S. television networks.

Following are total numbers of nominations for well-known studios and streaming services ahead of the awards on Jan. 5.

Netflix Inc:

Netflix tops the list with 34 nominations overall in television and film, up from 13 nominations last year.

“Marriage Story” is nominated in six categories while Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” is nominated in five categories. Both are nominated for best motion picture drama and best screenplay.

AT&T:

WarnerMedia Entertainment wins 21 nominations overall, including six for Warner Bros Pictures and 15 for HBO, up from 18 last year.

Popular nominees include “Joker” for best motion picture drama, and “Big Little Lies” for best television series drama.

SONY Corp:

Sony Entertainment collectively earned 10 nominations, up from five a year ago.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is nominated for best motion picture drama, best director, as well as the best screenplay.

Walt Disney Co:

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and FX Networks together earned 10 nominations this year, down from a joint total of 32 a year ago, including all the Fox assets bought by Disney since last year’s awards.

Key nominees include “Frozen 2” and “The Lion King”, both of which have been nominated for the best motion picture- animated category.

Amazon.com Inc:

Amazon Studios and Prime Video together earned eight nominations, compared with 10 last year.

“Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” are among the nominees for best television series-musical or comedy.

Comcast Corp:

NBC Universal Media has eight nominations this year, five for Universal Pictures, two for Focus Features, and one for the USA Network. It earned 18 nominations last year.

Key nominees include “1917” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”.

Viacom Inc:

Paramount and Showtime earned three nominations each. The company collectively earned nine nominations last year.

Nominees this year include “Rocketman” and “The Loudest Voice”.

Apple Inc:

Apple TV+ debuts at the Golden Globes with three nominations.

“The Morning Show” has one nomination for best television series-drama, and two under best performance by an actress in a television series – drama for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Hulu:

Hulu, co-owned by Disney and Comcast, has five nominations versus the two it earned last year for “The Handmaid’s Tale”.