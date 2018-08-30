Netflix comes in defence of Radhika Apte with jaw-dropping reply after Zomato trolls Ghoul actress

Radhika Apte.

Radhika Apte has become the right, left and centre for the trolling gang for her multiple projects. Netflix India recently won a lot of hearts online with their epic tweet to shut all the trolls which had a problem of Radhika Apte featuring in multiple films and shows. And as the netizens could not have enough of Netflix’s ‘Omnipresent’ video which said: “Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai’ — they have come up with another epic reply. This time it was to the online food ordering platform Zomato India.

Zomato, on Wednesday, tweeted that it is not just the Sacred Games and Lust Stories actress who has ‘versatility’. They along with the tweet posted a picture which had a list of dishes which ended up being the characteristics for ‘Paneer’.

And you thought only Radhika is versatile ???? pic.twitter.com/nqfHikbeeU — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) August 29, 2018

From Shahi Paneer to Palak Paneer, the gourmet service tried to join in the hit trend.

Following the tweet, Netflix India showed their presence of mind which would even put Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kenny Sebastian and Kanan Gill to rest. Netflix India picked up one letter each from the various dishes which when read aloud was no one else but ‘Radhika’ herself. They even struck out Zomato’s contender ‘Paneer’ and wrote Omnipresent instead. The picture was captioned “Well, she is everywhere.”

Radhika Apte has been getting a lot of movies and shows in the last two years. In 2018, the 32-year-old actress has already featured in one movie (PadMan), two web-series (Sacred Games and Ghoul) and one Netflix original film – Lust Stories. Apte recently reacted on the memes and trolls.

A report in the Deccan Chronicle quoted her saying, “I was very happy. I think it is a great compliment because it is such a great platform. Who would not like to be a part of the projects from Netflix.”

She added, “With Netflix, what happens is that they stress on the quality because it is a global platform. They will give you the freedom to choose topics, projects and creative control but they are very particular about the quality.