Neha Kakkar welcomes Falguni Pathak on Indian Idol post-war of words; Audience calls it publicity stunt

In the midst of their ongoing war of words, singers Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar will be seen sharing the stage for an episode of Indian Idol 13. Falguni has been re-posting clips shared by her fans expressing their anger at Neha Kakkar’s remixed version of Maine Payal Hai Chankai, which was originally sung by Falguni in the 90s. However, now Sony has shared a new Indian Idol promo of a Navratri special episode, where both of them will share the stage.

Falguni Pathak will be part of the Garba night during the theatre round on Indian Idol 13 this weekend. In the promo, we can see Neha Kakkar standing amid Indian Idol contestants in pink attire, holding dandiya sticks in her hands. She can then be seen welcoming ‘legendary Falguni ma’am’ on the show as they begin the theatre round with a Garba night.

How the audience is reacting…

In between all this, fans are calling their war of words a ‘publicity stunt’. A user wrote, “Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log….pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar (what all these people do to make the song a hit, first they fight on social media to grab attention and then they perform together on TV. What a show off).” Another one said, “Ye log bas public standards ke liye karte hai (these people do everything for publicity).”

What had happened?

Falguni had slammed Neha for recreating her classic song O Sajna. Falguni had re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Kakkar. Asked if she is planning on taking the legal route, Falguni told Pinkvilla, “I wish I could but the rights are not with me.” When further asked if the makers or Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said: “No.”

In an interview with Delhi Times, the singer had said, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

Released in 1999, the original song featured Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest and it became a massive hit. The remake has Dhanashree Verma and Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma in the lead alongside Neha Kakkar.