  • MORE MARKET STATS

Neetu Kapoor quotes Gracie Fields’ song to commemorate Rishi Kapoor’s death

By: |
Published: May 30, 2020 4:11:04 PM

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of Bollywood, were married for almost four decades. 

Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor death, Gracie Fields, Gracie Fields songs, Riddhima Kapoor, ranbir kapoor, latest news on neetu kapoor, entertainment news“‘A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again’. We love you Papa,” she wrote alongside his photo. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor paid homage to her late husband, Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, a month after his death following a long battle with cancer. Rishi, the star of films such as “Karz”, “Kabhie Kabhie”, “Mulk” and “Kapoor & Sons”, died from leukaemia at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance Hospital.

On Saturday, Neetu shared a throwback photo of hers with Rishi, where they both are twinning in blue attires.
Quoting singer Gracie Fields’ song “Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye”, she wrote in the caption, “Cheerio, here I go on my way, With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye; Give me a smile, I can keep for a while, In my heart while I’m away.”

Related News

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of Bollywood, were married for almost four decades.  The two first met on the sets of 1974’s “Zehreela Insaan”, became good friends and soon started dating.

The couple went on to star in blockbusters movies like “Rafoo Chakar”, “Khel Khel Mein”, “Doosra Aadmi” and “Amar Akbar Anthony”.

After getting engaged in Delhi, they got married in Mumbai in 1981. They share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima also paid a tribute to her late father as she shared a quote from noted poet Maya Angelou’s poem “A Great Soul”. “‘A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again’. We love you Papa,” she wrote alongside his photo.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Neetu Kapoor quotes Gracie Fields’ song to commemorate Rishi Kapoor’s death
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amazon Prime video movies: Gear up to watch 7 new Indian films on OTT platform
2Vaani Kapoor to go on virtual date to help raise funds for daily wage earners
3COVID-19 impact: Mani Ratnam pitches for big stars to reduce costs; future of digital, OTT platforms in focus