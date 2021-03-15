  • MORE MARKET STATS

NCB moves SC against Bombay HC order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drugs case

By: |
March 15, 2021 7:00 PM

On October 7, last year the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the actress and directed her to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

On October 7, last year the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the actress and directed her to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

A bench of Chief Justice Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the plea on March 18.
On October 7, last year the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the actress and directed her to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Related News

It had however rejected the bail plea her brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case, and an alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar.

Rhea, her brother and the other accused were arrested in September last year by the NCB in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of Rajput’s death.

While granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty and two others, the high court had directed them to deposit their passports with the NCB and not to leave the country without permission of the special NDPS court.

It had asked Rhea to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and directed her to visit the NCB office at 11 am on the first day of every month for next six months.

All those who have been granted bail, including Rhea, will also have to seek permission of the NCB’s investigating officer to go out of Mumbai, the court had said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. NCB moves SC against Bombay HC order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drugs case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce, Billie Eilish, H.E.R- Women rule the three big awards; check full winner list
2Amitabh Bachchan undergoes second eye surgery
32021 Grammy Awards: Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask at the red carpet