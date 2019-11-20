Nazriya Nazim’s latest pic with Dulquer Salmaan’s wife and daughter wins internet!

Nazriya was last seen on screen with playing the role of ‘Jenny’ in Anjali Menon’s film ‘Koode’, with Prithviraj donning the role of ‘Joshua’ and Parvathy as ‘Sophie’.

Conquering hearts with every pic she shares on social media, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh enjoys an amazing cult fan following that is rare for any actor in Malayalam cinema. The actress is known to be very close to Dulquer Salmaan’s wife. Nazriya Nazim’s latest pics with Dulquer Salmaan’s wife Amal Sufiya have sent fans and moviegoers into a tizzy with delight! As the images show, Nazriya is having a great time chilling out with her best friend. The warm friendship and rapport between these two friends are visible for all to see. Earlier, a photo of Nazriya holding Dulquer’s daughter was also going viral on social media.

The two Malayalam actors – Nazriya and Dulquer – had worked together as cousins in Anjali Menon’s blockbuster hit, ‘Bangalore Days’. In the film, Dulquer and Nazriya are as close as siblings tend to be and it is not very different in real life. The two actors share a close bond like siblings do, which is why Nazriya’s social media pics show her happy moments with her bestie Amal.

View this post on Instagram It ws unexpected ????❣@amaalsalmaan A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh._) on Nov 19, 2019 at 5:56am PST

View this post on Instagram ???????? A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh._) on Nov 16, 2019 at 5:50am PST

Nazriya was last seen on screen with playing the role of ‘Jenny’ in Anjali Menon’s film ‘Koode’, with Prithviraj donning the role of ‘Joshua’ and Parvathy as ‘Sophie’.

The movie was a family-oriented film, bringing together Nazriya and Prithviraj on screen for the first time as siblings. In interviews related to the film, Prithviraj had stated that he had met Nazriya for the first time on the sets of ‘Koode’ and that now she is very close to him. The actor also mentioned that while he does not easily make friends, Nazriya is like a baby sister.

This year, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are set to blaze the screens together in ‘Trance’, a much-anticipated film directed by Anwar Rasheed. The movie is slated for release on December 20. Fahadh Faasil had recently released the first look poster of the movie, which showcases Nazriya in a striking manner.

With sound effects by OSCAR winner Resul Pookutty, cinematography by Amal Neerad and music by Jackson Vijay, ‘Trance’ is already creating a buzz among Malayalam moviegoers.