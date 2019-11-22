Nazriya Nazim’s latest pic with Prithviraj Sukumaran goes viral!

Nazriya Nazim connects with an authenticity that shines through differently in every social media post.

Malayali movie fans, don’t miss Nazriya Nazim’s latest pic which reads ‘Happy birthday to my brother’ with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The pic has already gone viral, as do most of Nazriya’s Instagram pics. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-turned-director, is known for stellar performances on screen and introvert nature off-screen. However, the ‘Lucifer’ director is seen sharing very warm and candid moments with ‘kid sis’ Nazriya Nazim. Smiling together, these on-screen brother-sister pair are a huge hit with Malayali movie fans ever since the film ‘Koode’. The on-screen siblings have been off-screen siblings too, a rarity in the film industry.

Clearly, Nazriya Nazim is a rock star when it comes to social media. She connects with an authenticity that shines through differently in every social media post. Be it Facebook or Instagram, her unique signature is evident. ‘Take me back husband,’ Nazriya Nazim’s pic in Prague has also gone viral.

A few days ago, Nazriya’s pic with Dulquer Salmaan’s wife and daughter had sent fans into a tizzy! Their friendship and candid moments came to life through Nazriya’s Instagram post.

For fans who want to see more of the ‘Bangalore Days’ actress, wait for ‘Trance’ which is set to release on December 20. In this much-anticipated film, Nazriya Nazim is set to don the leading role with Fahadh Faasil. Their last film together was in Anjali Menon’s directorial ‘Bangalore Days’, which was an instant blockbuster hit with Malayalis across the globe.

Through Instagram, fans stay connected with their favourite actress especially when she posts delightful and candid images of everything that keeps her happy spirits up. Be it her vacations or romantic selfies with hubby Fahadh, here’s an actress who loves to bask in the sunshine, be it in Prague or anyplace else.