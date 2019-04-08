Nayanthara to now play female lead in Superstar Rajnikanth-AR Murugadoss film

Nayanthara will be sharing screen space with Rajnikanth for the fourth time (IE)

Actress Nayanthara who primarily works in the Tamil film industry, has recently been roped in to play the female lead in Superstar Rajnikanth’s upcoming film which is yet-to-be-titled. The actress who is also called Lady Superstar by her fans, will be sharing screen space with Rajnikanth for the fourth time, after their last three popular films namely, Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Riaz K Ahmed, who is Rajinikanth’s publicist shared on the microblogging site Twitter on Monday and slammed the false reports about the cast of the film being tentatively titled as Thalaivar167. With his message, he tried to put and end to all the false speculations surrounding the film and gave clarity that actress Nayanthara has been decided to team in for the project.

Riaz K Ahmed wrote on twitter that the rumours being speculated about the cast of Thalaivar167 is not authentic and that as of now, only Nayanthara has been roped in the film. He requested to not spread the news until official press release about the entire confirmed cast of the film is out.

See Tweet:

Dear Media Friends,

The Rumours Being Speculated About The Cast Of #Thalaivar167 Is Not Authentic, As Of Now Only #Nayanthara Has Been Roped In The Film! Kindly Do Not Spread The News Until You Get An Official Press Release About The Entire Confirmed Cast ????????@RIAZtheboss — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) April 8, 2019



The tentatively titled film Thalaivar167 is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for directing hit films like Ghajini, Sarkar and Thuppaki. The director will be teaming up for this film with Superstar Rajinikanth for the very first time. This will be a first time collaboration between the two personalities. Successful cinematographer Santhosh Sivan as well as composer Anirudh Ravichandran have also been roped in for this film. The talented team will be working together for the project and will soon create artistic brilliance. According to media reports, Superstar Rajinikanth will be playing a cop in the film, which is set to go on floors in this month. The film will be produced by Lyca Productions. Superstar Rajnikanth was last seen playing a hostel warden in the film Petta.