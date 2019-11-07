Bold and candid! Nayanthara’s regret about role in Suriya-Asin starrer Ghajini

Nayanthara had no hesitation about sharing her regret of doing a film in which she had felt cheated and misled.

Once again, lady superstar Nayanthara has spoken her mind candidly! Very rarely do we hear of actors and superstars expressing regrets in public over a role that they portrayed on screen, particularly if the movie turned out to be a huge box office success. This is exactly why Nayanthara’s bold “Ghajini’ revelation has raised eyebrows. The actress stated during a radio interview about how she regrets the role she played in the super hit Tamil movie ‘Ghajini’. Nayanthara further stated that following Ghajini, she turned extremely choosy about the quality of performance-oriented roles that were offered to her thereafter.

Meanwhile, moviegoers can look forward to Nayanthara and AR Murugadoss reuniting after so many years for ‘Durbaar’, with Rajnikanth as the hero alongside Suniel Shetty and Shreya Sharan in significant roles.

Claiming that she had not been given the role that was promised to her initially, Nayanthara had no hesitation about sharing her regret of doing a film in which she had felt cheated and misled. She explained that this is because she had been given the impression that her role would have the same prominence as did the role of Asin.

Also Read | Nayanthara’s bold statement!

Directed by AR Murugadoss in 2008, the Suriya-Asin starrer was a big turning point for the lead actors of the action thriller. Besides the huge box office success of the film ‘Ghajini’, the movie scripted success in several Indian languages and it was remade in Hindi, with Aamir Khan playing the lead role, alongside Asin who portrayed ‘Kalpana’ on-screen and became hugely popular for her effortless, bubbly portrayal of the role.

On the work front, Nayanthara will also be seen in ‘Netrikann’, which marks the first collaboration between the lady superstar and Milind Rau for a film. The shooting of the film is already underway in Chennai.

Attachments area