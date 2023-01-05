Nayanthara on working with Ashwin Saravanan in Connect: I like the simplicity with which he makes a film

The simplicity of Connect has truly come as a perfect reason to mark the second collaboration of Nayanthara with the director Ashwin Saravanan. Connect is receiving a great response from the audience across the nation. While they have witnessed a lot of other horror films in the recent past, Connect is a simple yet nail-biting thriller movie that is serving the audience with its high horror quotient.

As the film is garnering a great response in the south with the release of its Tamil version on December 22, the Hindi debut of Nayanthara with the release of the film in Hindi on December 30 has also been received very amazingly. The film certainly marks the second collaboration of Nayanthara with the director Ashwin Saravanan after their 2015 release Maya.

While speaking about the film’s simplicity and her association with the director during a recent interview, Nayanthara shared, “I don’t know if you have seen ‘Maya’ but it’s a little more twisted and filled with a lot of characters. But when Ashwin came to me with Connect, I felt the essence of its simplicity is that it is fresh and new, otherwise everyone has a mix of genres. They mix comedy with Horror, horror with something else. So for a long time, I have not seen a pure horror film and Ashwin’s Connect is a pure horror film where if you are a true horror fan then you would love to watch ‘Connect’ in theaters and experience it. I think the simplicity of the film and the script that he had made is what I like the most and also I think the emotional connection that he brought into the whole scene, I think that’s what I really liked.”

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on 22nd December and released in Hindi on December 30.