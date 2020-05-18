Nawazuddin Siddiqui, family placed under home quarantine for 14 days; details

The ‘Sacred Games’ actor had taken permissions that were necessary from the authorised travel authorities.

COVID-19 quarantine: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, family placed under quarantine at home for 14 days after reaching UP home town from Mumbai! Known as one of Bollywood’s critically acclaimedactors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with his family members had arrived in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district for the occasion of Eid, PTI reported. According to the report, he reached his hometown on Saturday after travelling from Mumbai via a private vehicle. It may be noted that the actor followed complete protocol before leaving Mumbai and after reaching Budhana town. All the family members who travelled, the report said, had taken a test for the novel Coronavirus and travelled only after all the results came out negative.

To be sure, India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 24 this year and therefore inter-state travelling has been largely restricted. The ‘Sacred Games’ actor had taken permissions that were necessary from the authorised travel authorities in the state of Maharashtra, the report said citing Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh. After this, a pass was made for the 45-year old actor and his family to travel within the country.

The report highlighted that even after reaching home, the actor has taken full precautions and has agreed to remain under home quarantine. The Coronavirus guidelines in India states that all those who travel inter-state (or even internationally) have to remain under quarantine for a minimum of 14-days so that there is no possible risk of COVID-19 transmission. Further, Siddiqui, according to the report, has agreed that he will not be meeting anyone other than his family members due to increased risk of Coronavirus transmission and has assured the authorities that they will follow the safety protocol related to 14 day quarantine till May 25.

Currently, due to concerns over Coronavirus transmission, interstate travel is subject to several restrictions. In India, many checkpoints have been set up because the number of positive Coronavirus cases have been on rise. Till now, travelling from one state to another was not allowed but now the government has issued a new set of guidelines where people can take their private vehicle from one state to another given they have all the necessary permissions from both the states.