Navjot Singh Sidhu Kapil Sharma show row: Ex-Indian cricketer asked to leave by Sony TV; all you need to know

Navjot Singh Sidhu Kapil Sharma show row: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu stoked a controversy through his remarks on the Pulwama terror attack. Following this, Sony TV has asked Sidhu to leave the popular ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. According to reports, Sidhu is likely to be replaced by Archana Puran Singh. Post the Pulwama attack, Sidhu had said that for a handful of people, can you blame an individual and “can you blame the entire nation?” “An attack is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable. Those who did it must be punished,” Sidhu said.

However, Sidhu’s comment did not go down well with the netizens. Users on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms trolled Sidhu and demanded a ban on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. #BoycottKapilSharmaShow was trending on Twitter on Friday.

40 CRPF jawans were martyred when an explosive-laden SUV rammed into one of the buses out of a 70-vehicle CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday (February 14).

With Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claiming responsibility for the attack, the statement rubbed many the wrong way. Indian leaders have already lambasted Pakistan for its continued support to terror outfits and are planning diplomatic action against the neighbouring nation.

Retired Major General GD Bakshi also attacked Sidhu for what he said an “inappropriate comment”. He said that Sidhu has not faced what the CRPF has, what men in uniform routinely do in conflict areas.

After Navjot’s comment post the attack, the Sony channel has now decided to throw Navjot out from the show and replace him with actress Archana Puran Singh. She reacted to the rumours of replacing Navjot on the show.

Archana confirmed in a statement to ANI that she has shot two episodes for the show in his absence but hasn’t been approached for Navjot’s replacement. The news provider tweeted that Archana Puran Singh has confirmed to ANI that she shot 2 episodes for Kapil Sharma’s show on 9 & 13 Feb but she was told that those episodes were shot for temporary replacement of Sidhu as he was busy somewhere else. The episodes are yet to be telecast.

#Correction: Archana Puran Singh has confirmed to ANI that she shot 2 episodes for Kapil Sharma’s show on 9 & 13 Feb but she was told that those episodes were shot for temporary replacement of Navjot Singh Sidhu as he was busy somewhere else. The episodes are yet to be telecast https://t.co/eIPVG1F52o — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

Archana Puran Singh has not been approached yet by anyone as the permanent replacement of Navjot Singh Sidhu, she says that she will think if she is approached. https://t.co/eIPVG1F52o — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

In another tweet, they clarified that Archana Puran Singh has not been approached yet by anyone as the permanent replacement of Navjot Singh Sidhu, However she says that she will think if she is approached.