National Sports Day: Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor laud PM Modi’s fitness initiative

PM Modi gave a well-versed speech during the event and emphasised on the role of Heritage, Tradition and Technology vis-a-vis Fitness.

National Sports Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 29 launched ‘Fit India Movement’. The day, which is marked as National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The hockey legend captained Indian Hockey throughout his career and led the country to victory thrice in Olympics in the years 1928, 1932 and 1936. The Indian hockey team during that era was considered invincible and they were at the helm of the sports. PM Modi remembering the legend called out for a fit India and urged the nation to become more fitness conscious. In his speech, he emphasised on the role of heritage, tradition and technology vis-a-vis fitness. Some prominent names of Bollywood positively reacted to the initiative by PM Modi and extended support to make India a fit nation.

The event was attended by the fitness icon Shilpa Shetty. Informing the same she tweeted “All set to attend the launch and 1st committee meeting of the #FitIndiamovement in Delhi.” She also gave details of her outfit and jewellery.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, while talking about fitness on his Twitter congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. He tweeted, “Congratulations to our PM Narendra Modi and sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I’m sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle. #FitIndiaMovement.”

Producer-director Karan Johar also shared the message on fitness on his Twitter account and stated, “Congratulations to our honourable PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I’m sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle. #FitIndiaMovement”

Actor Ravi Kishan on his Twitter mentioned, “Shri Narendra Modi Ji and sports minister Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji thank u for this wake-up call for India get-fit-be-fit, healthy-body-healthy-mind har jang jitney ki taqat dega.”

While talking about it, PM Modi said that our traditional methods have always talked about how we can keep ourself fit using our own heritage. He said that fitness should become a mass movement throughout the nation. Fit India Movement should become an integral part of the lifestyle of every citizen just like the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

PM Modi, while thanking the sports-persons of the nation who have served the nation well and represented the nation at a global level, asked the youth to get themselves inspired from their fitness and get involved more into sports. He said that sport is directly linked to fitness and fitness is not just a word but it is a condition for a happy and healthy life.

PM Modi also said that “India is now plagued by lifestyle diseases. The way forward is for every family to raise awareness about fitness. Be health conscious. Do what it takes to stay fit. If you set a goal with purpose and passion, it becomes a habit.”