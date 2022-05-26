Centre announces world’s largest film restoration project, 2,200 films to be restored

The Centre will undertake the largest film restoration project in the world under the National Film Heritage Mission. As part of the drive, over 2,200 films across genres and languages will be restored, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said. Speaking at the 17th Asia Media Summit via videoconferencing, Thakur said preservation connected generations, adding that newer generations should acknowledge and imbibe the values cherished by their forefathers.

The minister added that the preservation and promotion of India’s cultural heritage was a key focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur also recalled his recent visit to the Cannes Film Festival and hailed it as an “unprecedented display” of soft power via cinema. He added Indian cinema was in the hearts of millions and had created an identity for the country, as evident from the applause Indian films received at the festival. India produces the highest number of films every year, churning out nearly 3,000 releases. He also reiterated the incentives announced at Cannes to promote filming in India.

MEDIA AND THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

During his speech at the event, the BJP leader also applauded the media’s role during Covid-19, adding that it ensured that awareness messages, government guidelines, and free doctor consultations reached everyone. Thakur also touched upon misinformation and said “unverified claims and fake content circulating in (the) media had created an atmosphere of extreme fear amongst the people”. He credited the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit for the fight against fake news and misinformation.

While highlighting the Centre’s achievements in the fight against the pandemic, Thakur said: “In this endeavour, the Indian media played a very important role in educating the people about the benefit of being vaccinated against coronavirus.”

“We faced many road blocks. One of the foremost challenges was vaccine hesitancy. That was broken by (the) media through right messages and education. Our Prime Minister Modi addressed the citizens through All India Radio programmes or through TV channels to reach out and clear this to give (a) clear message about the vaccine. “

Thakur said authenticity would always remain at the core of technological progress. “We can talk about the right to free flow of information, we also need to talk about the need for dissemination of correct information,” he said.