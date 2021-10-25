National Film awards 2021: Rajinikanth gets Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, among others to receive top honours

The 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award was presented to Rajinikanth (Photo: PTI)

The 67th National Film Awards grand ceremony took place at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Monday. The awards were presented by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu. The 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award was presented to Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth wrote: “Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people.” He then wrote about his daughter Soundarya’s app. Rehearsals for the awards were held on Sunday.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced in March this year. They honoured the best in cinema in 2019, and were supposed to take place last year, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The jury chose the award from 461 films in the feature category and 220 films in the shorts category.

The National Film Award for Best Actor conferred on Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee for “Asuran” and “Bhonsle” respectively while Kangana Ranaut received the Best Actress award for “Manikarnika” and “Panga”.

National Film Award for Best Actor conferred on : ◾Dhanush(for Asuran)

The Best Feature Film award went to Priyadarshan’s Malayalam period epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files got Best Dialogue and his wife Pallavi Joshi got the Best Supporting Actress award for the same film. Best Hindi Film went to Chhichhore. B Praak got the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for the patriotic song Teri Mitti from his war-drama Kesari.