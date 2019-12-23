National Film Awards 2019: Amitabh Bachchan to skip the ceremony, here’s why

Amitabh Bachchan has been working regularly and is an inspiration for the younger lot.

Bollywood megastar and host of Indian TV’s most popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan, has said that he will not be to attend the 66th National Film Awards ceremony which is being held on Monday, December 23rd in New Delhi. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and said that since he is down with fever, he will not be able to attend the function. “T 3584/5/6 – Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..”, Bachchan tweeted.

Also Read | Radhika Apte on MeToo movement: Disappointing a lot of things haven’t come out

Earlier it was announced that Amitabh Bachchan, 77-year-old megastar, will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, highest honour in Indian Cinema. Introduced in 1969, Dadasaheb Phalke Award coincidentally started in the same year in which Amitabh Bachchan debuted in Bollywood with Saat Hindustani. Dadasaheb Phalke Award comprises of a Swarna Kamal or Golden Lotus medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1,000,000 (14,000 dollars).

Amitabh Bachchan has been working regularly and is an inspiration for the younger lot. He was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will be next seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo, who has also won a national award. Bachchan’s other releases are Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Uyarndha Manithan and Chehre.

This year Gujarati film Hellaro has won Best Feature Film award while Best Direction is won by Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Best Actor (Male) award is shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and Keerthy Suresh has won Best Actor (Female) for Mahanati.