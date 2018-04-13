National Film Awards 2018: Full list of winners

Sridevi won the best actress award for Mom. (Source: IE)

The National Film Awards recognised the contribution of later actors Vinod Khanna and Sridevi by honouring them posthumously with the Dadasaheb Phalke and best actress awards, respectively. Sridevi, who had acted in over 300 films in languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, was awarded for her portrayal of an angry mother seeking justice for her daughter in rape-revenge drama ‘Mom’. The best actor award went to Riddhi Sen for Kaushik Ganguly’s “Nagarkirtan” which also won other awards like best costume, makeup and a special jury. The award for best Hindi film went to the dark comedy on Indian democracy – ‘Newton’. A special mention went to actor Pankaj Tripathi for his portrayal of a cynical CRPF officer Atma Singh in Newton.

Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman dominated the music direction category by winning the award for the best song for Tamil film “Kaatru Veliyidai” and the best background music for ‘Mom’. Ganesh Acharya won the choreography award for the Hindi film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”.

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster “Baahubali: The Conclusion” won the national award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, besides being named for special effects and action direction. Fahad Fazil won the best supporting actor for the Malayalam film “Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum” while the best-supporting actress award went to Divya Dutta for her role in “Irada”, which also bagged the award for the best film on environmental conservation/preservation.

Here is the full list of winners from National Film Awards 2018:

Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna

Best Director: Jayaraj for Bhayanakam (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film: Village Rockstars (Assamese)

Best Film Critic: Giridhar Jha

Special Mention for Film Criticism: Sunil Mishra of Madhya Pradesh

Special Mention Award: Marathi Film – Murakhiya; Odia film: Hello RC; Take Off- Malayalam; Pankaj Tripathi bags a Special Mention award for Newton; Malayalam actor Parvathy too gets a special mention

Best Regional Film: Ladhakh

Best Marathi Film: Kaccha Limbu

Best Malayam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Hindi Film: Newton

Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

Best Assamese Film: Ishu

Best Tamil Film: To Let

Best Telugu film: Gazi

BEST Gujarati film: DHH

Best Kannada film: Hebbettu Ramakka

Best Action Direction: Baahubali 2

Best choreography: Toilet Ek Prem Katha (Ganesh Acharya is the choreographer)

Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2

Special Jury Award: Nagar Kirtan(Bengali)

Best lyrics for song Muthu Ratna, for Kannada film March 22

Best Music Direction: A R Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai

Background score: A R Rahman for Mom

Best Make Up artist- Ram Razak for Nagar Kirtan

Best Production Design: Santosh Rajan (Malayalam)

Best editing: Reema Das (for an Assamese film)

Best Original Screenplay: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Adapted Screenplay: Bhayankam, to Jairaj

Best Film playback Singer- Shasha Tirupati (Vaan Varuvaan song)

Best Male Playback Singer: Yesudas

Best supporting actress – Divya Dutta, Irada (Hindi Film)

Best Supporting Actor – Fahadh Faasil

Best Actress: Sridevi for Mom

Best Actor: Ridhhi Sen, Nagar Kirtan

Best Film for National Integration – Dhappa (Marathi)

Best Popular Film: Baahubali 2

Best film on Social Issues: Aalorukkam

Best Child artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)