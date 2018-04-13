National Film awards 2018 Live UPDATES: Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton, Baahubali 2, Sridevi win big; check full list

National Film awards 2018 Live: Abbas Ali Moghul has won Best action direction award for ‘Baahubali 2-The Conclusion’.

National Film awards 2018 Live: Accolades galore for Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton in the the 65th National Film Awards which were announced today in New Delhi. The thought-provoking movie, which was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2018, has been adjudged as the ‘Best Hindi’ film. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who played a pivotal role in the engaging election drama, has been bestowed with Special mention award by the august jury. Legendary actress Sridevi has been adjudged for the best actor (female) award for her role in the movie ‘MoM’.

Abbas Ali Moghul has won Best action direction award for ‘Baahubali 2-The Conclusion’. ‘Baahubali – The Conclusion’ has won the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Veteran actor Vinod Khanna was conferred Dada Saheb Phalke Award. The announcements were made by Mr. India, Bandit Queen director Shekhar Kapur, who is the chairman of the central panel of the 65th National Film Awards.

Best Screenplay (Original) Award goes to Malayalam movie ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ starring Fahad Faasil and directed by Dileesh Pothan. Best Malayalam Film goes to Malayalam movie ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ starring Fahad Faasil and directed by Dileesh Pothan. Special Jury Mention National film award for Malayalam movie ‘Take off’ and for actress Parvathy.

The movie brought to life the plight of Malayali nurses who work outside India and were abducted by ISIS. The narrative won hearts as it also journeyed into their struggles as nurses and the socio-cultural biases that nurses from Kerala have to tackle in their personal and professional lives. ”Take off”, starring Paravathy, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, is Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial debut.

National Film awards 2018 full list of winners

65th National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films

BEST AUDIOGRAPHY: Pavasacha Nibandha

Audiographer: Avinash Sonawane

Best On location Sound Recordist: Samarth Mahajan (The Unreserved)

BEST EDITING: Mrityubhoj The Death Feast

Editor: Sanjiv Monga & Tenzin Kunchok

BEST MUSIC: Shored of Liberty

Music Director: Ramesh Narayanan

BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER: The Lion of Laddak

Narrator: Francois Castellino

SPECIAL MENTION:

(a) Rebirth- Director: Jayaraj

(b) Cake Story- Director: Rukshana Tabassum

(c) Afternoon- Director: Swapnil Vasant Kapure

Best Writing on Cinema (Special Mention) Mr. Sunil Mishra

Best Film Critic: Mr. Giridhar Jha

Best Book on Cinema: Matmagi Manipur-The first Manipuri Feature Film

65th National Film Awards for Feature Films

BEST MALE PLAYBACK SINGER: K.J Yesudas (Viswasapoorvam Mansoor)

Song: Poy Maranja Kalam

BEST FEATURE FILM: Village Rockstars

INDIRA GANDHI AWARD FOR BEST DEBUT FILM OF A DIRECTOR: Sinjar

Producer: SHIBU G SUSEELAN

Director : PAMPALLY

BEST POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT Baahubali – The Conclusion

Producer: Prasad Devineni

Director: @ssrajamouli

NARGIS DUTT AWARD FOR BEST FEATURE FILM ON NATIONAL INTEGRATION: Dhappa

Producer: Sumatilal Popatlal Shah

Director: Nipun Dharmadhikari

BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES: AALORUKKAM

Producer: JOLLY LONAPPAN

Director : V C ABHILASH

BEST FILM ON ENVIRONMENT CONSERVATION/

PRESERVATION: IRADA

Producer: IRADA ENTERTAINMENT LLP

Director: APARNAA SINGH

BEST CHILDREN’S FILM: MHORKYA

Producer: Kalyan Rajmogli Padal

Director : Amar Bharat Deokar

BEST DIRECTION: Director- Jayaraj (BHAYANAKAM)

BEST ACTRESS: Sridevi (MOM)

BEST ACTOR: Riddhi Sen (NAGARKIRTAN)

BEST CHILD ARTIST: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: @divyadutta25 (IRADA)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

BEST FEMALE PLAYBACK SINGER: Kaatru Veliyidai

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Bhayanakam

BEST SCREENPLAY

i) Screenplay Writer (Original): Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

ii) Screenplay Writer (Adapted): JAYARAJ (Bhayanakam)

iii) Dialogues : Sambit Mohanty (Hello Arsi)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Santhosh Raman (Take Off)

BEST MAKE-UP ARTIST: Ram Rajjak (Nagarkirtan)

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

a)Songs – @arrahman- Kaatru Veliyidai

b)Background Music- A. R Rahman (MOM)

BEST LYRICS: J M Prahalad

Song: Muthuratna

SPECIAL JURY AWARD: Nagarkirtan

Producer: Sani Ghose Ray

Director : Sani Ghose Ray

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY:

SONG: “Gori Tu Latth Maar”

Ganesh Acharya

BEST ACTION DIRECTION AWARD: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion)

BEST GUJARATI FILM: Dhh

Producer: Amruta Parande

Director: Manish Saini

BEST TELUGU FILM: Ghazi

Producer: Prasad V. Potluri (Picture House Media Limited) (PVP Cinema)

Director: Sankalp

BEST TAMIL FILM: To Let

Producer: Prema Chezhian

Director: Chezhiyan

BEST ASSAMESE FILM: Ishu

Producer: Children’s Film Society, India

Director : Utpal Borpujari

BEST BENGALI FILM: Mayurakshi

Producer: Firdausul Hasan

Director : Atanu Ghosh

BEST HINDI FILM: Newton

Producer: Amit V Masurkar

Director : Manish Mundra

BEST KANNADA FILM: Hebbettu Ramakka

Producer: Putta Raju .S.A

Director: N.R Nanjunde Gowda

BEST MALAYALAM FILM: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Producer: Sandip Senan

Director: Dileesh Pothan

BEST MARATHI FILM: Kachcha Limbu

Producer: Mandarr Bhaskar Devasthali

Director: Prasad Oak

BEST ODIYA FILM: Hello Arsi

Producer: Ajaya Routray

Director: Sambit Mohanty

BEST TULU FILM: Paddayi

Producer: Nithyananda Pai

Director: Abhaya Simha

BEST JASARI FILM:SINJAR

Producer: Shibu G Suseelan

Director: Pampally

BEST LADAKHI FILM: Walking With The Wind

Producer: Mahesh Mohan

Director: Praveen Morchhale

SPECIAL MENTION: Newton

SPECIAL MENTION: Take Off

Parvathy

SPECIAL MENTION: Hello Arsi

Prakruti Mishra

SPECIAL MENTION: Mhorkya

Yasharaj Karhade