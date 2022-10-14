scorecardresearch
The awards will take place on November 11 as part of the larger event which is taking place between 9-13 November in Gold Coast, Australia.

Written by Entertainment Desk
National award-winning film Soorarai Pottru producer Guneet Monga joins International Jury of Asia Pacific Screen Awards
One of the most prolific voices and a woman of strength, Guneet Monga has been elected as the jury for the upcoming prestigious Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2022 which is set to place on November 11.

Guneet is known for her voice as a female producer who has always backed films with innovative stories, has strived to discover new talent, and constantly worked with newer and first-time filmmakers to tell unique stories in languages from across India. The committee has selected Guneet alongside Egyptian screenwriter, Mohamed Hefzy, director and actor Numan Acar, popular Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde and acclaimed Sri Lankan filmmaker Vimukthi Jayasundara. The jury is part of the international jury that will select the award winners including Best Film, Screenplay, Cinematograph, Performance, and Film.

On being selected as the jury, Guneet said, “I’m grateful to the members of the Asia Pacific Screen Academy to have considered and made me part of the jury for 2022. It’s an incredible initiative by the Academy in Australia and it gives me immense pleasure to be representing India. Our cinema is known to churn out incredibly high-quality films, stories and I’m glad to be a representative of that in this large scheme of things globally”.

The awards will take place on November 11 as part of the larger event which is taking place between 9-13 November in Gold Coast, Australia.

