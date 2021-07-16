National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75 in Mumbai

Sikri had suffered a brain stroke in September last year and was discharged after a few days. (Photo source: IE)

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri died on Friday morning at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest, her agent said. In a statement shared with the media, the agent said the actor had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke.

“Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke,” the actor’s agent Vivek Sidhwani said.

“She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram,” he added. Sikri had suffered a brain stroke in September last year and was discharged after a few days.

The three-time National Award-winning actor is best known for her performances in ”Tamas”, ”Mammo”, ”Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro”, ”Zubeidaa”, ”Badhaai Ho” and daily soap ”Balika Vadhu”. Sikri was last seen in Netflix’s anthology “Ghost Stories” (2020), in the story directed by Zoya Akhtar. She is survived by her son Rahul Sikri.