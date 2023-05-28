Naruto to Tokyo Ghoul: 5 Anime shows with life lessons seeped in

Anime shows have gained worldwide popularity for their captivating storytelling and vibrant animation. Beyond their entertainment value, many anime series also offer profound life lessons that resonate with viewers of all ages. These shows often explore themes such as friendship, love, self-discovery, perseverance, and the pursuit of dreams. Whether it’s the relentless determination of Naruto to believe in himself when nobody else does or Saitama’s search for finding bigger goals when everything becomes achievable, anime shows seamlessly weave these life lessons into their narratives, leaving a lasting impact on their audience. Through memorable characters and compelling plots, here are some shows that offer valuable insights that inspire, motivate, and encourage viewers to reflect on their own lives.

Believe In Yourself

The iconic anime series Naruto tells the tale of a teenage Ninja who aspires to lead his society as the Hokage. The road ahead, nevertheless, won’t be simple because his peers frequently don’t support his ambitions. He makes some friends who have faith in him along the way, but he also learns that getting where he wants to go will take a lot of effort and perseverance. He won’t hold back from risking his own life to keep his friends and loved ones safe. Additionally, he defends Shinobi, the class bully, against him. He demonstrates strength via selflessness, which strengthens his persona. These life lessons, when ingrained, have the potential to form the character of the person. Courtesy KC Global Media, it is currently available on Animax through JioTV in original Japanese audio with subtitles.

Always Challenge Yourself

In the series One-Punch Man, a superhero who can defeat any foe with a single blow is shown. Interestingly, this ensures that the superhero can now wipe off all of the bad guys. What could possibly go wrong in his life right now? He struggles with sadness and distraction, though, which could endanger his purpose. Saitama strives to correct his flaws while also setting more ambitious life goals, like overcoming monsters and demons that pose a threat to his superpower. The series shows that setting goals and pursuing them are the only ways to achieve even the most seemingly unattainable tasks. KC Global Media is presently offering the show on Animax with original Japanese audio and subtitles.

Friends Can Be The Best Family

The concept of Nakama, or buddies who are closer than friends, is what has kept One Piece popular for so long. Any outsider would be envious of the bonds that the Straw Hat pirates develop over the course of their adventure. And Luffy’s biggest strength isn’t that he’s rubbery, obstinate, and insatiably enthusiastic. His true loyalty to his crew is his biggest asset. You are a Straw Hat for life once you become one. May the hope of one day finding their own crew motivate anybody who has struggled to find their place among blood relatives or in their tumultuous homes. Netflix is presently streaming it.

Be A Motivated Fighter

‘Yuri!!! On Ice is considered one of the most motivational anime shows. In order to compete in the Grand Prix, Yuri, a failed skater, receives assistance from her instructor, Victor, who also happens to be her lover. She puts a lot of effort into honing her skating skills, but her battle against depression and anxiety is more significant. It’s inspiring to watch how she battles against these two and manages her mental state to get through all the obstacles. This series frequently serves as a source of inspiration for those in need because it is so relatable to the younger generation that is dealing with similar problems in life. It is currently available on Netflix.

Believe You Are Unique

In the television show My Hero Academica, kids are given superpowers in order to combat evil. Izuku Midoriya, the main character, however, appears to be born without any special abilities. Every kid is different and uses their talents and oddities in their own special ways. By highlighting each character’s assets, the actors instruct the audience to recognize their strengths and build them up to face whatever challenges they may face in life. The characters’ eccentricities are celebrated in this show, which also explores many methods for performing the same task. Disney Plus is presently offering the series for streaming.

Find the silver lining in adversity

A college student is assaulted by a ghoul, which preys on human flesh, in the story Tokyo Ghoul. Even though he survives the attack, he transforms into a ghoul. Rather than continuing on the same road, he chooses to run away in order to save the lives of others. He has the option of taking the simple route, but instead he chooses to endure his misery. It also demonstrated how, despite people’s best intentions, they occasionally have little choice but to act badly in the midst of suffering by showing how he faced these challenges and overcame them. Most importantly, the show taught its viewers how to embrace and maximise what life has to offer. Netflix is streaming it.