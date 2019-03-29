PM Narendra Modi biopic: Watch how Vivek Oberoi transformed into PM Modi

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 12:36 PM

A behind-the-scenes video has been shared by the makers of PM Narendra Modi that shows how Vivek Oberoi was made to look like the incumbent Prime Minister of India.

The PM Narendra Modi biopic has been creating a lot ripples thanks to its content as well as casting. The film starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role has been in the news ever since its announcement. After releasing a new song from the film, its makers have now released a making video showing how Vivek Oberoi’s transformed into Prime Minister Modi. What’s ironic is that even as the makers talk about getting the perfect look in this video, social media had totally passed off Vivek Oberoi’s look as not ‘close enough’.

The video showcases Vivek Oberoi talking about getting the prosthetics right and how it took nearly six hours to get the make-up done. Director Omung Kumar also speaks in the video about how they had to undergo several sessions before locking on the final look for Vivek Oberoi’s to look closest to PM Narendra Modi.

Take a look at the video here:

The film covers PM Modi’s 64-year epic journey, from abject poverty, selling tea on a railway station as a chaiwallah (tea seller) to becoming the leader of the world’s largest democracy. The film has run into its own share of controversies till now. Recently, the Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to the producers of the movie. After they received complaints from a few other political parties regarding the timing and intent of the movie.

The movie directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sandip Singh is all set to release on April 5. Well, we are sure the film is going to get mixed responses from the audiences given its political content. Let us know what you think about Vivek Oberoi’s look in the film and if you are looking forward to watching the film.

