Nanu Ki Jaanu box office collection day 1: Abhay Deol starrer off to dull start

Nanu Ki Jaanu box office collection day 1: Abhay Deol’s comeback film Nanu Ki Janu which released this Friday is a dark comedy based on a 2014 Tamil movie Pisaasu. Helmed by Faraz Haider, the film stars Abhay Deol and Patralekha. The actor has returned to the silver screen after a gap of almost 2 years since the release of Happy Bhag Jayegi but has failed to bring the audience to the theatre. According to Bollywood Hungama, Nanu Ki Jaanu had 15 per cent occupancy rate on day 1 and is likely to earn less than Rs 1 crore. The film is based on the backdrops of Delhi where a crook (Abhay Deol) is spooked by the ghost of spirit. The film also showcases a romantic angle between ghost (Patralekhaa) and Abhay’s character. But due to the lack of star power, Nanu Ki Janu in spite of promising faces, might suffer in terms of box office numbers. The movie has also got mixed reviews which means it might be tough for it to pick up in the coming days.

But, cinephiles are calling it an enjoyable and entertaining fare. One reason the film might fail to appeal to the audience can be the absence of the actors from the mainstream films for a while. Another reason can be their followership. Both Abhay Deol and Patralekha don’t share wide fan following hence affect the film’s collection. One advantage of the film could the section of the audience the genre will cater to. Being a family entertainer, the film could appeal to that section and the crowd might show up. But Nanu Ki Jaanu is not the type of film which will open up big but the word of mouth review could do the magic for the movie.

Nanu Ki Janu released with Oscar-nominated director Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds. The reviews so far are welcoming and this will be interesting to see whether the Ishan Khatter and Malvika Mohan starrer film weighs heavy on this dark comedy. Besides Varun Dhawan’s October is going quite steady at the box office and happens to be competition for both the films.