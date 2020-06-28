Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna residence to pay homage

Nana Patekar met the actors father K K Singh at Rajiv Nagar home in the state capital and paid floral tributes at the deceased portrait. (PTI)

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Sunday visited residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput here to pay his condolence. Patekar, who has come to Bihar to take part in a cultural function of CRPF at Mokamah (in Patna district), met the actors father K K Singh at Rajiv Nagar home in the state capital and paid floral tributes at the deceased portrait.

“I just met his (late actors) father.And what else I can do,” Patekar said after meeting the family. Patekar, however, did not respond to any of media persons queries such as nepotism in Bollywood or demand for a CBI probe into the young actors suicide.

Notably, the 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14.

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput has decided to turn the Patna house into a memorial, where the actor spent his

childhood. Besides, a foundation to be named after him will also be set up to support young and budding talents.

The family has also announced that Sushants instagram, Twitter and Facebook page will be maintained as “legacy

accounts to keep his memories alive.”