Nagpur Police’s hilarious reply to Ranveer Singh’s tweet is winning the internet

Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric sense of fashion and his latest tweet is a testament to that fact.

Actor Ranveer Singh recently tweeted a photo of himself with the caption, “Whattis mobile number? Whattis your smile number? Whattis your style number? Karu kya dial number?.” It is a throwback to the Bollywood music of the ’90s and is part of the main chorus of ‘What is Mobile Number’ from the 1999 hit, Haseena Maan Jayegi featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The photo itself was a part of his recent shoot with Vogue. He is known for his eccentric sense of fashion and his latest tweet is a testament to that fact.

100 ☎ https://t.co/CENlaH0F6n — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) November 6, 2019

Nagpur Police twitter handle joined the fun by retweeting their helpline number ‘100’ in response to Ranveer Singh’s original tweet. The tweet works as both a humour fuelled answer as well as a self-awareness effort by the Nagpur Police team. This isn’t the first time an Indian police twitter handle has used humour on twitter to spread awareness. Mumbai police regularly use trending memes to spread awareness among the youth. Some are on the importance of data protection and others are about wearing helmets. They even used an example of a playlist to stop criminal activities. Now, even Bengaluru police on twitter are following in their footsteps.

Netizens were left in splits with the exchange as several users started praising the clever tweet. Users applauded Nagpur Police’s sense of humour while others called it the most appropriate tweet. Many gave the tweet a 100/100. Many said that tweets like these help the police’s personal connect with ordinary citizens. It helps them influence lawfulness in citizens through social media.