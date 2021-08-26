Nagarjuna releases poster of his new film Bangarraju with Chaitanya Akkineni, begins shooting

The actor declined to reveal more about the film and his role in it citing confidentiality but said that the shooting for the first part of the series had been completed.

Film star Nagarjuna has announced that he has begun shooting for his next big screen film Bangarraju. Bangarraju is the sequel to the actor’s previous film Soggade Chinni Nayan which was released in the year 2016. In addition to the magnetic charm of Nagarjuna the film also has other heavyweights including Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty. Nagarjuna took to twitter to announce the making of his new film and wrote that he was very happy to start the work for Bangarraju along with Chaitanya Akkineni. The actor further welcomed the Zee Studios on the journey of the film.

Bangarraju is being directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and the film has been envisaged to be a fulsome entertainer. From the look of the film poster shared by Nagarjuna, the film appears to be located in a rural setting with greenery of crops all round. The coconut trees can also be seen on the margins of the crop fields in the background giving the film its countryside setting. Two elegant bikes signifying the presence of two main protagonists in the film are also shown at the center of the poster. While the actual plot of the film and its storyline are going to be revealed only piece by piece as the shooting of the film progresses, the announcement made by Nagarjuna about the beginning of the shoot has enthused his fans and other film lovers.

Nagarjuna is also going to be seen in Bollywood’s Brahmastra which also has the presence of protagonist Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier, Nagarjuna had told the Indian Express that his role in Brahmastra was very meaty and powerful so far as the script of the film is concerned. The actor declined to reveal more about the film and his role in it citing confidentiality but said that the shooting for the first part of the series had been completed.