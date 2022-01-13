Naga Chaitanya on separation: If Samantha is happy, I am happy

While the actor tasted huge success last year on the professional front, his personal life was not so happy as he separated from his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Actor Naga Chaitanya who is riding high on the success of his superhit film Love Story last year is now aiming at a stupendous release of Bangarraju. The film which is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana also has Chaitanya’s father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, and other top actors in the cast. While the actor tasted huge success last year on the professional front, his personal life was not so happy as he separated from his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.



The couple had taken to social media to announce to their fans about their decision to part ways in October last year. The identical statement issued by both Chaitanya and Samantha read that they decided to pursue their own paths after going through much deliberation. In an exclusive interview to the Indian Express before the release of Bangarraju, Chaitanya opened up about his professional as well as personal life.

Asked about his separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and how he coped with the upheaval in his domestic life, the actor responded that the decision was taken for the good of both of them. He further said that if Samantha is happy, he is also happy and the decision was the best that could have been taken in that situation.

Talking about the prospect of acting in a film with his own father and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya said that he was initially scared to act in front of his father. However, his previous work experience of acting with Nagarjuna for Manam came to his rescue and made the journey for Bangarraju much easier. He further said that Nagarjuna and director of the film Kalyan Krishna encouraged him to do his best in the film.

Talking about his character in the film, Chaitanya said that he is playing the role of a grandson to his father in the film. Terming his character naughty and mischievous in the film, the actor revealed that a temple-related conflict forms most of the plot of the film.

After Bangarraju, the actor will be seen in Thank You followed by a horror series directed by Vikram K Kumar which is slated for its release on Amazon Prime.