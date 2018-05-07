Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India Box Office Collection: What Allu Arjun’s film minted so far

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India box office collection: After hitting the box office with a bang, this Telegu actor Allu Arjun starrer film has come out with flying colours in its opening weekend. (IE)

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India box office collection: After hitting the box office with a bang, this Telegu actor Allu Arjun starrer film has come out with flying colours in its opening weekend. As per many media reports, the movie has garnered a mammoth Rs 85.32 crore worldwide in just three days of its release! The movie was released on May 4. It collected Rs 40 crore gross figures at the box office on its day 1. After recording such high numbers at the box office, Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India has become the highest opening movie for Allu Arjun’s decade-long career.

The film is the directorial debut of popular screenwriter Vakkantam Vamsi who has already written hit movies such as Kick and Temper. The film stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, Rao Ramesh, Boman Irani, Vennela Kishore among others. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is basically an action film. It follows Surya as he wrecks havoc at the border and inside the country.

The trailer of the film had shown Surya fighting his rivals at a pub, inside a police station, on the rooftops and the countryside. The first teaser that was released in January also gave the glimpse of intense training sequences that Surya undergoes at the army base.

The broadcasting rights for Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India have fetched Rs 24.5 crore. While the film was released on more than 200 screens across Tamil Nadu. With such high numbers, En Peru Surya En Veedu India has become one of the biggest releases since Baahubali 2.