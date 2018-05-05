Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India box office collection: Allu Arjun starrer earns whopping Rs 40 crore on Day 1

Telegu star Allu Arjun is back with a huge hit at the box office with Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India box office collection: Telegu star Allu Arjun is back with a huge hit at the box office with Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The movie which released on May 4 has started off with flying colours at the box office. As per many media reports, the movie has earned a mammoth Rs 40 crore gross figures at the box office. With such high numbers recorded at the box office, Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India has become the highest opening movie for Allu Arjun’s decade-long career.

The movie Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is about a soldier with anger management issues. Reportedly, Allu Arjun plays the role perfectly. The director of the movie, Vakkantham Vamsi is a known face in the industry. He has written hit movies such as Kick and Temper. With Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, he now ventures in the directorial seat.

The broadcasting rights for Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India have fetched Rs 24.5 crore. What is interesting is that the film’s Tamil version, En Peru Surya En Veedu India has got a huge release. The movie has managed to fetch more than 200 screens across Tamil Nadu. With such high numbers, En Peru Surya En Veedu India has become one of the biggest releases since Baahubali 2.

Along with the Telegu star Allu Arjun, Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India also features Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, Sarath Kumar and bodybuilder Thakur Anup Singh. For the movie, Arjun reportedly shed a lot of weight and even trained with a US-based trainer to get the desired look. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will also see a release in Tamil Nadu. The has been dubbed as will release with the title, En Peyar Surya En Veedu India. The music for the movie has been composed by the hit Bollywood duo Vishal-Shekhar.