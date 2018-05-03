MYTH BUSTER of Avengers: Infinity War: How Thanos was defeated in Marvel comic, and Avengers had no role in it

Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet (Marvel).

Avengers: Infinity War is big. Really big. And the movie has left its audience with one burning question: What happens next? No one really knows as to how the erased genocide of half of the Marvel Universe can be undone and it will stay a mystery until the yet-to-be-titled Avengers 4 hit the screen – which is now a year away. But what the fans know is how the Marvel has handled the same event when they occurred in comics. How will Thanos’s on-screen saga end?

Here’s how the story wrapped up on the page:-

Infinity Gauntlet was a six-issue miniseries and was written in 1991 by Jim Starlin and illustrated by George Perez and Ron Lim. The story revolves around the Infinity Stones (or Gems, as they are mentioned in the comics) Thanos and the Gauntlet after the Mad Titan assemble all six and gained the ability to bend reality at will.

Although Marvel made some significant changes to the story of Infinity Gauntlet, it kept Thanos’ most notable act as a figure of pre-eminence: the moment when he erases half of the living population from existence. And unlike Infinity War, Infinity Gauntlet kept going. Here is what happened next.

First, Thanos kills half the universe:

After watching the movie, fans might have easily assumed that the majority of the comic book was concerned with Thanos and his quest to acquire the Infinity Gems and the Avengers trying to stop him. But the first big difference between Infinity War and Infinity Gauntlet is that the whole Infinity Gems seeking is over even before the story really begins.

The big purple giant already was in possession of the Infinity Gems before the story kicked off. And in the climax of the first issue, the Mad Titan does the unimaginable: Snaps his fingers to wipe out half the Marvel universe. It is the first time when Avengers get a hint that something is off.

What Happens Next?

The motivation of Thanos in Infinity War and Infinity Gauntlet are completely different. In the comic, Thanos is obsessed to woo Mistress Death-the reason behind him collecting the Infinity Stones in the first place- because Death had ordered him to find a way to murder half of the universe.

He even trapped his granddaughter Nebula in a living hell of pain because Mistress Death ordered him to do so. He turns Wolverine’s bones to rubber, transports Drax back in the time of dinosaurs, suffocates Cyclops in an airtight cube and tun Thor to glass and shatters him – only to prove his bravery.

Ultimately, all that problem demands the attention of the most powerful cosmic entities of the Marvel Universe and that’s where things start to go wrong for him.

How do the heroes get the Gauntlet away from him?

After Avengers, the cosmic rule which consists of Galactus, Kronos, Epoch, the Living Tribunal, Chaos and Order try to stop Thanos but the latter prevails. And in the excitement of his triumph, Thanos transforms himself into an astral entity leaving his corporeal form behind. Unfortunately, he leaves the Infinity Gauntlet behind. Nebula, who has been silent after Thanos put her into an eternal state of living death, seizes her chance.

She becomes the new supreme being and banishes Thanos into the depths of space and sets about struggling with her new infinite awareness of space and time.

She’s not exactly evil, but she isn’t exactly good either — and after Thanos’ abuse she was seriously traumatized. The universe was out of the frying pan of Thanos’ deliberate choices and into the fire of Nebula’s whims.

But how do the heroes come back?

The remaining heroes consisting of The group in question consisted of Adam Warlock, Doctor Strange, the Silver Surfer, Firelord, Doctor Doom and Drax the Destroyer along with Thanos confront Nebula and ask her to give up the Gauntlet. Nebula later uses the Gauntlet to undo everything Thanos did only spite him and says “With the exception that I retain possession of the Infinity Gauntlet, let everything be as it was 24 hours ago.”

The universe is restored soon and Avengers are returned to life. Unfortunately for Nebula, the cosmic beings Thanos defeated are restored as well.