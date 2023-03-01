‘My mom is not rich’: Kangana Ranaut claims her mother works at farm for 7-8 hours daily; Shares a picture

Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media to share a picture of her mother Asha working on the farm. She wrote, “Yeh meri Mata ji hain roz 7-8 ghante kheti karti hain,” (This is my mother who works in the fields for 7 to 8 hours daily). She also said that her mother has been a teacher for more than 25 years but finds solace in spending time in farming.

Kangana Ranaut further added that it is through her mother that she gets her fearless, non-compromising attitude which the “film mafia” can never fathom.

“Please note my mother is not rich because of me, I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years, film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from and why I can’t do cheap stuff and dance in weddings like them,” she tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut, however, said that her mother doesn’t want to come to film sets, doesn’t want to dine out, and would only prefer home-cooked food.

“She doesn’t want to stay in Mumbai, doesn’t want to go abroad. And if we force here, then we get a good scolding!” Kangana wrote, sharing pictures of her mother from her farms.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in her directorial Emergency. She is playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Initially announced to release on October 20, the film has been postponed to avoid a clash with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan’s Ganapath and Bhushan Kumar’s Yaariyan 2.