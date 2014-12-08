Musician Danny O’Donoghue wants One Direction to stay united

Irish pop rock band The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue says he does not want the popular music group One Direction to split.

Danny’s advice comes days after it was reported that one of the members of ‘Steal My Girl’ band, Zayn Malik, was considering to quit the group in pursuit of a relaxed and peaceful lifestyle, reported the Daily Star.

“If I was advising them I would tell them to stick together as long as possible. It should be the band against the world. You have to stick together, protect each other and look after each other. Maybe they need an extended break but I wouldn’t advise them to split,” he said.