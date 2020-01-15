Music streaming service Spotify, Warner Chapell music end India dispute, sign multi-territory deal

Spotify, which has a library comprising over 50 million tracks, is present in 79 countries and claims to have 248 million monthly active users.

Music streaming service Spotify and Warner Chapell Music, a leading international music publisher, have signed a multi-territory licencing agreement, which includes India, bringing an end to their legal dispute in the country, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Sweden-based music streaming major’s India launch in February 2019 took place amid a legal battle with Warner Chappell Music. The music publisher had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a blockade on Spotify from offering collection of songs from Warner Chappell Music without a valid licence from it.

The court, in response to a joint statement from the parties, has dismissed the pending litigation between them, the statement said.

“We’re pleased with this agreement and together with Warner Chapell Music, we look forward to helping songwriters and artists connect with more fans and for more fans to enjoy be inspired by their music.” a Spotify spokesperson said. Spotify, which has a library comprising over 50 million tracks, is present in 79 countries and claims to have 248 million monthly active users.