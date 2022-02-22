Music album “Somewhere I lost you” by Maris Vijay to be released soon

The song was the melodious number for the actress “Meera Jasmine” for the movie “Vingyani” and the song was not featured in the movie.

“Somewhere I Lost You” is the music album directed by Maris Vijay. As the name suggests the album has strings of songs sung by Shailey Bidwaikar. A composition that has various highs and lows of tones and modalities. One of the key objectives of this music album is the cinematography and it tries to bring in the true essence of each song. The upcoming music album”Somewhere I lost you” is directed by Maris Vijay. He said that it is an odyssey of expressions and quite soul relaxing. “A music album is a tough nut to crack as the music director needs to work on the various songs and the theme of the song should be soul touching along with keeping the essence of each song intact. Mastering the process of the production and development of the music album is quite tedious and requires logical reasoning, easy to understand and yet melodious and this applies to all the songs in the album. There is endless debate on how to create a captivating music album, the main part of the music album is that the idea should be enthralling and keep the audience engaged,” he said.

How It Happened?

The story of the music album is a journey on it’s own. One song he composed was not made part of a movie in which Maris Vijay was working as music director. The song was the melodious number for the actress “Meera Jasmine” for the movie “Vingyani” and the song was not featured in the movie. The song was dear to him and he kept it. Waiting for the correct time to launch and now this is a few of his masterpieces that will be released in the year 2022. The song was in Tamil however now Maris Vijay is planning to release the song in Hindi as well. The melodious number is titled, “Somewhere I lost you” and the lead actress is Jyoti Pawar and the lyritist is “Mullai Nishanthan” . The production house is “M-Muzik” – a platform created by Maris Vijay. The recordings are conducted in London.

Maris Vijay

Meanwhile, the teaser of the song is already released. A new crew worked on it and now it is time for the rewards, and they are eagerly waiting for the release of the music album. This is edited and photographed by Smithin Joshua.