Mumbai’s dance group ‘V Unbeatable’ in America’s Got Talent semi-finals, might win 1 million USD!

V Unbeatable has 29 members and has given some impressive performances on America’s Got Talent. (Image: V Unbeatable India/Twitter)

One of the internationally acclaimed TV reality and talent shows ‘America’s Got Talent’ is progressing towards the finale of its 14th season. And the good news for the Indian audience is that the much loved, Mumbai based dance group ‘V Unbeatable’ had made it to the semi-finals of the talent show. The skills and ability of the group gained popularity after their back to back impressive performances on the show. The reason for them catching the eyes of the international audience and trending globally is their remarkable performances on the show. The confirmation about the group making it to the semi-finals came from the official Twitter account of America’s Got Talent. The tweet quoted “There is a reason they are known as ‘V Unbeatable’. They have made it to the Semi-finals!” While retweeting the aforementioned tweet, the official account of V Unbeatable thanked everyone and accredited their progress to the votes, love and supports they got from fans. The group also urged the fans to keep supporting them. The group also confirmed the news on Instagram.

Earlier, a performance by the V Unbeatable on a song ‘Tattad Tattad’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s’ movie ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ made headlines and went viral. The group which has 29 members has impressed the judges of the show multiple times. America’s Got Talent has some prominent names from the television industry, like Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell, on the chair to judge the participants.

The TV reality and talent show feature colourfull array of participants from different fields. The participants include singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars. The prize for the winner of the show scales to a huge amount of 1 million USD, according to the information available on the NBC website.

The dance group has also featured on the TV reality dance show of Remo D’Souza, Dance Plus. They became quite famous in India after participating in the show. V Unbeatable was also seen in the reality show India Banega Manch.