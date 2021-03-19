Mumbai Saga review: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi’s ‘power-packed’ film hits theatres

Taran Adarsh gave it 3.5 stars. (Image: Twitter/John Abraham)

Mumbai Saga review: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga hit the theatres on Friday, even as coronavirus cases seem to be rising again. Ahead of the release to the public, movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted his review of the film, calling it a “power-packed” film, and gave it 3.5 stars. He also said that the movie was an action-packed entertainer having powerful dialogues. Talking about the individual performances of actors, Adarsh said that John Abraham was terrific in the film, while Emraan Hashmi was impactful. Mahesh Manjrekar and Amol Gupte were superb, as per Adarsh.

He also said that the film was a mass-entertainer, with its first half being “razor-sharp” and the second half being good.

On the other hand, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave the film 2 stars, calling it “outdated”. He also said that the film contained powerful one-liners, but said that there was nothing else that would hold the attention of the audience. He also said that John and Emraan acted decently, but it wasn’t enough to rise above the “Shoddily written script”.

Kadel however praised the performance of actor Sunil Shetty, who he said stood out in his role.

The film, which is a Sanjay Gupta directorial, is a gangster drama set in the 1980s and 90s. With John playing the role of Amartya Rao, who wishes to rule the city, the film depicts the transformation of the city from Bombay to Mumbai. Rao is pitted against cop Vijay Savarkar, played by Emraan.

Notably, with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc all over the world, movie theatres had remained shut for nine months, forcing many filmmakers to shift to OTT platforms for their releases. The pandemic cost Bollywood a pretty penny. But now, with the release of several films on the box office, the industry is hopeful of making a recovery soon.