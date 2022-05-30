Mumbai International Film Festival 2022 opens with ‘Bangladesh’ as ‘Country of Focus’; here’s where to watch festival films online

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles Shri Piyush Goyal inaugurated Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction, and Animation films (MIFF-2022). The seven-day festival, one of the oldest and largest film festivals for non-feature films in South Asia, organized by the Films Division of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has chosen Bangladesh as its ‘Country of Focus’ this year to commemorate the country’s 50 years of Independence. A special package of 11 films from Bangladesh including the critically acclaimed film ‘Hasina- A Daughter’s Tale’, which depicts the persona of the country’s current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will be presented at MIFF 2022. Other films in the country focus section are memoirs of the Bangladesh liberation war and the sacrifices made by the people of the country for independence.

On an inaugural day, veteran documentary filmmaker and author Sanjit Narwekar were conferred with Dr V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award which carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs (Rs 1 million), Golden Conch, and a citation. Narwekar is the author of 20 books on cinema. He also won the Swarna Kamal at the National Film Awards for his book ‘Marathi Cinema in Retrospect.’

The Best Film of the Festival will receive the Golden Conch award which has a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs. The festival will give away various other awards in different categories.

For the first time ever children under the age group of 18 will be a part of the Mumbai International Film Festival and will get the opportunity to watch two animated children’s movies i.e ‘Mighty Little Bheem: I love Taj Mahal’ and ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur in his video message said “documentary cinema creates the most significant impact. It not only educates inspires and motivates a change in the society but also acts as a tool that transcends cultures and boundaries.”

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan mentioned how India has made a greater presence at the Cannes Film Festival and said Shaunak Sen’s film ‘All That Breathes’ made India proud by winning the Best Documentary award. He also informed that incentives have been announced for international filmmakers and co-productions, especially for feature films, animation films, documentary films, and web series.

For wider participation, the films will be screened in a hybrid model. Films included in the MIFF can be viewed online by registering on the website of MIFF, said at https://miff.in, said the Festival Director Ravindra Bhakar.